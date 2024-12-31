The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

TOIIW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.