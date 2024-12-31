The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
TOIIW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oncology Institute
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.