Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Kate Hill Acquires 200,000 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,547.05).

Shares of LON:SEE opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.47 million, a PE ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.48. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

