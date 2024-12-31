Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Sable Offshore”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.33 billion 2.07 $846.07 million $7.55 7.33 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 13 0 2.93 Sable Offshore 1 0 5 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and Sable Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $74.38, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 27.45% 20.01% 10.67% Sable Offshore N/A -319.58% -39.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Sable Offshore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

