Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 60,584 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $631,285.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,134,541 shares in the company, valued at $105,601,917.22. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $39,633.60.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.25. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arteris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.