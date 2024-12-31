Barclays PLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Himalaya Shipping were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 15.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSHP opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.36.

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

About Himalaya Shipping

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Himalaya Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

