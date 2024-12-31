NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 33,438 Shares

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,438 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $869,722.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727,490 shares in the company, valued at $279,022,014.90. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $640,614.68.

On Friday, December 20th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,163.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29.

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 12,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,396,000 after buying an additional 628,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NAMS. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

