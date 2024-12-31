Robert Chess Sells 3,504 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chess sold 3,504 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $181,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,085.85. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Chess sold 3,600 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $170,136.00.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.