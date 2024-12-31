Short Interest in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Increases By 25.9%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
In other Tyra Biosciences news, CFO Alan Fuhrman purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,849 shares in the company, valued at $205,584. This trade represents a 283.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 15,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $397,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,672,024.95. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,047. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,994,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $4,232,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
