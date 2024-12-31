Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,875.59 ($23.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,590.50 ($19.96). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,590.50 ($19.96), with a volume of 559,036 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.35) to GBX 2,000 ($25.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($35.13) to GBX 2,500 ($31.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,005.71 ($25.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,705.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,716.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,873.60.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

