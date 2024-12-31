Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 848.01 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 709 ($8.90). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 711.50 ($8.93), with a volume of 313,852 shares.

TPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($10.04) to GBX 880 ($11.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 910 ($11.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,956.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 780.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper bought 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($31,038.90). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 249,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,220.54 ($2,510,941.71). Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

