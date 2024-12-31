SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,816.19 ($22.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,601.50 ($20.09). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,611.50 ($20.22), with a volume of 1,071,145 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,816.19. The stock has a market cap of £17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

