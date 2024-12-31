SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,816.19 ($22.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,601.50 ($20.09). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,611.50 ($20.22), with a volume of 1,071,145 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
SSE Price Performance
SSE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.