Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.51 and traded as low as C$5.07. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 661,794 shares.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

