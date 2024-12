KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.37 and traded as low as C$8.20. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 7,961 shares changing hands.

KP Tissue Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at KP Tissue

In related news, Director Mario Gosselin sold 18,000 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.19, for a total value of C$147,420.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

