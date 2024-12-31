Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.94 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.28). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 104.30 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,111,055 shares changing hands.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £868.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.56, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,714,340 ($2,150,991.22). 55.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

