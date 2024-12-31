Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,330.65 ($54.34) and traded as low as GBX 4,196 ($52.65). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,221.65 ($52.97), with a volume of 99,365 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 4,150 ($52.07) to GBX 4,370 ($54.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital downgraded Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($63.99) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,555 ($57.15).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,399.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,330.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,911.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,627.91%.

In other Diploma news, insider Chris Davies bought 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,280 ($53.70) per share, with a total value of £167,647.60 ($210,348.31). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($56.91), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,524,938.32). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

