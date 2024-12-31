Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.30 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.25). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 5,873 shares changing hands.

Dialight Trading Up -3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £40.23 million, a P/E ratio of -336.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

