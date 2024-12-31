Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$2.24. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 12,567 shares.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.35.

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

