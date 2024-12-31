Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. Insiders have sold 541,464 shares of company stock valued at $133,734 over the last ninety days. 107.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

