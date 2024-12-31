Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.51. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 193,885 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRN. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.28 million, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 28.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$153,600.00. Insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

