Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,810.71 ($60.36) and traded as low as GBX 4,642 ($58.24). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,654 ($58.39), with a volume of 96,844 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRK. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.75) to GBX 5,500 ($69.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,550 ($69.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,455.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,699.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,810.71.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

