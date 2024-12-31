PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.77 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 80.60 ($1.01). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 596,892 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.51) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.56 million, a PE ratio of -585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.77.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

