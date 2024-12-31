International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

International Corona Capital Stock Down 41.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

About International Corona Capital

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

