Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.04 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 90.70 ($1.14). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.17), with a volume of 311,184 shares trading hands.

Team Internet Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,334.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Team Internet Group news, insider Max Royde purchased 47,900 shares of Team Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £38,320 ($48,080.30). Also, insider Marie Holive purchased 25,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £19,949.08 ($25,030.21). Insiders purchased a total of 294,112 shares of company stock worth $24,246,748 over the last three months. 27.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

