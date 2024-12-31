Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,750.88 ($21.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,644 ($20.63). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,644 ($20.63), with a volume of 23,923 shares trading hands.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,680.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.66, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rathbones Group

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Dharmash Mistry sold 2,500 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($21.86), for a total transaction of £43,550 ($54,642.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27 shares of company stock valued at $46,008. Corporate insiders own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

