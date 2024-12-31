Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,799.55 ($22.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,492 ($18.72). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,532 ($19.22), with a volume of 57,657 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Genus Trading Up 1.0 %
Genus Company Profile
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
