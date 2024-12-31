Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,799.55 ($22.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,492 ($18.72). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,532 ($19.22), with a volume of 57,657 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,786.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,799.55.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

