British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 407.85 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 353.60 ($4.44). British Land shares last traded at GBX 355.70 ($4.46), with a volume of 2,070,089 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 480 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 385.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 407.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,243.20 ($11,597.49). Also, insider David Walker purchased 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £33,891.85 ($42,524.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 11,742 shares of company stock worth $4,343,420 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

