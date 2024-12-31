Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Director Melinda Brown Acquires 3,016 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) Director Melinda Brown acquired 3,016 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,722.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841.90. This represents a 71.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of DTIL opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.41. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.