GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,494.06 ($18.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,330.50 ($16.69). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,336.04 ($16.76), with a volume of 4,729,620 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.21) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.84) to GBX 1,600 ($20.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.66).

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

GSK Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,370.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,494.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,309.73%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £19,725 ($24,749.06). Insiders have bought 8,658 shares of company stock worth $11,950,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.