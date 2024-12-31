Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.17 ($6.61) and traded as low as GBX 499.20 ($6.26). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.29), with a volume of 608,300 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.34) to GBX 510 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 13 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
