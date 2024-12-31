American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,112 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,112 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,030.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 922,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,042.64. This represents a 0.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYC stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

