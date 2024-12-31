BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.67 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 142.75 ($1.79). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 143.35 ($1.80), with a volume of 7,488,954 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.73. The company has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,596.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58.

In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 35,000 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($59,723.96). Company insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

