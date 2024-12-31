Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) VP Daniel B. Steadman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,840.80. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.39. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 35.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.