Sime Armoyan Purchases 4,600 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,206.06.

On Friday, November 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$504.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,650.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,915.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$795.00.

Western Energy Services Stock Down 4.9 %

WRG opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$84.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

