Insider Buying: Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Acquires 820 Shares of Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler purchased 820 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,747.70.

Northland Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$17.90 on Tuesday. Northland Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.14.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

