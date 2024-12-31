FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,551,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,399.32. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of FlexShopper from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

