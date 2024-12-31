VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) CEO Adam H. Stedham Acquires 22,000 Shares

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $15,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,004 shares in the company, valued at $189,572.84. This trade represents a 8.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRME stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

