Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE) Insider Ravin Mirchandani Acquires 33,333 Shares of Stock

Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE – Get Free Report) insider Ravin Mirchandani bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.70 ($18,633.35).

Acusensus Limited develops technology focused on the detection and provision of prosecutable evidence of distracted driving, seatbelt compliance, speeding, railway crossing compliance, and the monitoring vehicles of interest in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers Heads Up solution used to detect and capture prosecutable evidence of illegal mobile phone use, seatbelt non-compliance, and speeding; Heads-Up Real Time solution that provides real-time alerts to police officers of drivers using a phone, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt; Harmony enforcement camera system for use in developed and developing countries; and Road Worker Safety for road worker safety space.

