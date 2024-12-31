Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) VP Purchases $41,650.00 in Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Dennis Gamble bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $98,139.65. This trade represents a 73.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ QIPT opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.26.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.