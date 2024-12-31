Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) VP Purchases $41,650.00 in Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Dennis Gamble bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $98,139.65. This trade represents a 73.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.26.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 1,833,590 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,768,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

