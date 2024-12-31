Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Antero Midstream (AM)

Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/30/2024 – Antero Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/19/2024 – Antero Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/18/2024 – Antero Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Antero Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/28/2024 – Antero Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Antero Midstream Price Performance
Shares of AM opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.39.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 23.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 457,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 85,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 887.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 113,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
