Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel Sells 2,252 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.68, for a total transaction of C$98,367.36.

CNQ opened at C$43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

