Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel Sells 2,252 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.68, for a total transaction of C$98,367.36.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
CNQ opened at C$43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.68.
Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.97%.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
