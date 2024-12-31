Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,809.67. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lottery.com Trading Up 0.3 %

LTRY opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. Lottery.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 74.33% and a negative net margin of 505.07%.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.