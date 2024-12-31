dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Director Robert Thomas Wolf Acquires 10,000 Shares

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) Director Robert Thomas Wolf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.

dentalcorp Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE DNTL opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.03.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

