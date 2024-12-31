Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $122,454.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,386,945.22. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $287,406.82.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,143.20.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $75.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.