FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) CEO Harold Russell Jr. Heiser Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) CEO Harold Russell Jr. Heiser acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,317.30. The trade was a 3.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.43.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on FlexShopper from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

