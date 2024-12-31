ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash Sells 879,500 Shares of Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash sold 879,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $148,107.80.
ThreeD Capital Stock Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About ThreeD Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ThreeD Capital
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.