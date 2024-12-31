Adeoye Y. Olukotun Sells 2,850 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,800. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

