Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director James Beeby Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$68,080.00.

MTA opened at C$3.63 on Tuesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$333.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

