Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 21,119 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $49,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 464,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,413.52. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,743.86.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
