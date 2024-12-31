Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 21,119 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $49,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 464,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,413.52. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,743.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTYX

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.