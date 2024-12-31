Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 21,119 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $49,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 464,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,413.52. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

  • On Thursday, December 19th, John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,743.86.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

