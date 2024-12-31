Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CEO Stephen J. Barnard Sells 7,032 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $102,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,935,899.50. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter worth $73,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.