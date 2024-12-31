Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $24,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,955.51. This represents a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.8 %

FL opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $10,005,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 271,297 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FL

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.